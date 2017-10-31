Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 1, 2017

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look back to get back on track when they return to action on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off with the Indiana Pacers.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info
Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio
How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)
Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: Cleveland -11
Over-under: 218.5
Odds: N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers starting lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
C - Tristan Thompson
F - Kevin Love
F - LeBron James
G - J.R. Smith
G - Derrick Rose
Indiana Pacers
C - Domantas Sabonis
F - Thaddeus Young
F - Bojan Bogdanovic
G - Victor Oladipo
G- Darren Collison
