Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 1, 2017

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look back to get back on track when they return to action on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off with the Indiana Pacers.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)

Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: Cleveland -11

Over-under: 218.5

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Tristan Thompson

F - Kevin Love

F - LeBron James

G - J.R. Smith

G - Derrick Rose

Indiana Pacers

C - Domantas Sabonis

F - Thaddeus Young

F - Bojan Bogdanovic

G - Victor Oladipo

G- Darren Collison

