Cleveland Cavaliers: James Jones is consummate professional

CLEVELAND -- To the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is just something comforting about knowing that small forward James Jones is able to come off the bench and do whatever is asked of him, whether he has ample warning or not.



With power forward Kevin Love out of the lineup because of lower back soreness, the Cavaliers (30-11) inserted Jones into the starting lineup against the Phoenix Suns (13-29), and he responded by scoring 14 points in 20 minutes of play in the 118-103 win at Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night.



“Consummate professional, understanding whatever time, whatever role we need him to play in practice and the games, he’s willing to do,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “He’s one of the leaders on this team. We all look up to him, so for him to go out and compete the way he did, it sets the standard for our team, for everyone else.”



Jones converted five of his eight shot attempts from the floor, including a four-for-six showing from three-point range.



Jones was one of five Cavaliers with multiple three-pointers and four who converted at least three triples against the Suns. As a team, the Cavaliers sunk 19 of their 43 three-point attempts (44.2 percent) after making nine each in their three losses on the recent west coast trip.



“When guys go down, the other guys have to step up, and like I said before the game, James is a consummate professional,” said power forward Channing Frye, who sunk four threes off the bench.



“Not only is he in everyone’s ear, but he shows everyone how hard it is to stay in shape and be ready at any moment. He came out there and gave us great minutes. Injuries are going to happen, and I think that’s the good thing about this team. Guys step up and do a great job.”



Prior to Thursday’s win over the Suns, Jones made only three triples in the month of January, and did not have multiple three-pointers in a game since sinking three in a 93-85 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies on December 14.



“It’s nothing new, nothing new,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “He did it a lot in Miami, where he didn’t play for the majority of the season, and then, he ended up starting a playoff game against Boston, so I’m never shocked by it. The guy stays ready, works on his craft every day, and it’s great to see good things happen to great guys.”

