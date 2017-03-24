Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith's wife Shirley says premature daughter is no longer intubated

Great news!

Shirley Smith, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers' star J.R. Smith, shared a post on her blog saying her daughter is no longer intubated.

Baby Dakota weighed just one pound when she was born at 22 weeks on January 2.

Shirley Smith wrote about the feelings she experienced when she recently got to hold her daughter in her palms without tubes attached.

"I mean I was beyond excited to hold our 2lb 13oz miracle in the palm of my hands for the very first time," she said. "What some mothers get to experience within the first 2 minutes of giving birth I had to wait 78 days but, what I will say is it was worth the wait because those very feelings, emotions and joy that took over my body trumps it all. I kissed her little cheeks, smelled her neck, gazed into her eyes and just smiled at life...this life...her life that has now become our life! To God Be The Glory...I thank you."

