Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love expects to be ready for playoffs

Despite knee surgery two weeks ago, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love expects to be ready for the NBA playoffs. (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are less than two months away from starting the NBA Playoffs and defense of their first-ever league championship, and yet, they are not quite at full strength because of injuries to shooting guard J.R. Smith and power forward Kevin Love.

While Smith has been out of the lineup since December because of a broken right thumb, Love has been sidelined for nearly two weeks because of surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, which could keep him out for another month.

However, Love believes he will be ready to go when the Cavaliers tip off the first round of the playoffs in mid-April.

“There’s definitely enough time to where I can get in a good rhythm,” Love said at Cavaliers practice Friday. “I don’t know as far as other guys resting or me resting going forward, but I imagine between J.R. and myself, we’ll get out there, get our wind and be ready to go for whenever that is in April.”

Plagued by back spasms during the month of January, Love battled through another injury, this time in his left knee, in recent games. Following a Saturday victory over the Denver Nuggets ahead of the All-Star Game, Love experienced pain and swelling in the joint and underwent an MRI the next day.

After seeking a second opinion on his knee, Love needed a procedure to remove a loose body.

“I don’t know if it was impact or that loose body broke loose,” Love said. “It wasn’t really a sight where it came from, so doctors said that was good and just got it out of there.”

Now in his third season with Cleveland, Love averaged 20 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.9 minutes of play in 46 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field, three-point range and free-throw line over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

“Every time I’ve been in a situation like this, when they say six weeks, it’s six weeks,” Love said. “As far as how I feel now, I feel great, but I’ll go through all of the protocol, get back out here on the floor, get the stitches out, before that get all the swelling down. It’s all just part of going through it, but it’s very minor, so I feel I was out walking within a few days. They gave me a cool cane for the first two. I feel good.”

Love has had a similar procedure in the past and feels the six-week timetable for return is accurate. Additionally, Love counts himself fortunate to have had the surgery prior to the All-Star Game because despite losing out on the chance to play in the contest, he bought himself an extra week without games.

Love expects to resume more strenuous physical workouts once the stitches are removed and the swelling in his knee subsides.

“Next Tuesday, I’ll probably start to do more,” Love said. “I’m sure the stitches come out tomorrow or Sunday, and then, from there, I can start progressing. It’s linear stuff, up and back, real easy shooting, but it shouldn’t be too long before I’m moving around pretty well.”

