Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love feels good after testing back at practice

CLEVELAND -- Kevin Love missed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last two games because of back spasms, but the veteran power forward returned to the practice floor on Friday.

And if the initial results remain positive over the next 24 hours, Love expects to be on the floor when the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers (33-15) take on the New York Knicks in a Saturday night affair at Madison Square Garden.

“I feel good,” Love said. “Just seeing how the body responded today, it all went well. If I feel good tomorrow, I’ll give it a go.

“I’m hoping that we have a pretty good handle on it now. It’s kind of hard to tell when you can’t see it. It’s not quite like a concussion in that way, but as far as not being able to see the injury, it spasm and having to deal with that for a week or five days at a time, it’s tough. It lingers, but I feel like we have a pretty good handle on it now.”

Relieved that there was no structural damage, Love was able to avoid having to take a shot, which Cavaliers medical personnel told him was a measure of “last resort.”

“Knock on wood, you’re praying that’s not the case, but I knew most likely, it would be muscular,” Love said. “At the end of the day, that kind of gives you a clear conscience.”

Love has had an all-star season, as he was selected to represent the Cavaliers and the Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19.

In those three previous trips to the All-Star Game, Love averaged 10.67 points and 6.67 rebounds.

This season, Love averaged 19.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 31.5 minutes of play over 41 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field and three-point range over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

“I’ll still make it there,” Love said. “I don’t imagine I’ll miss any more games. That kind of gave me a breath of fresh air, a breather that those tests were just spasms and that we have a good control on it. I’m not doing the three-point, so I’ll be fresh and working out while I’m there.”

Although Love expects to play in the All-Star Game, he has elected to skip the JBL Three-Point Shootout as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

“I’ll never say never in terms of going back and competing in it, but this year, I just felt I’m going to enjoy myself at All-Star,” Love said. “Three-point, minus the last two years with those guys (Minnesota’s Zach LaVine and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon) dunking the basketball, is the premiere Saturday night competition. I just felt this wasn’t the year.”

