Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love named Eastern Conference All Star

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been selected as a reserve to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, the NBA announced Thursday night.

A three-time Western Conference All-Star with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2011, 2012, 2014), Love will make his all-star debut with the Cavaliers this season.

In those three previous trips to the All-Star Game, Love averaged 10.67 points and 6.67 rebounds.

This season, Love averaged 20.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.1 minutes of play over 39 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field and three-point range over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by more than four points per game.

Love joins two of his teammates, small forward LeBron James and point guard Kyrie Irving, who were named Eastern Conference All-Star starters last week.

Currently, James has 291 points in 12 all-star games, and overtook Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for first in NBA history during the 2016 contest, which was Bryant’s last as he retired following the 2015-2016 season.

In his 12 NBA All-Star Game appearances, James has averaged 24.25 points, which is slightly behind the record-setting average of Golden State Warriors standout Kevin Durant, who has averaged 25.6 points in his all-star career.

Set to make his fourth All-Star appearance with the Cavaliers, Irving has scored 57 points, handed out 23 assists and corralled 14 rebounds while representing the Eastern Conference in three previous games. Irving has converted 24 of his 37 looks at the basket (64.9 percent) with eight three-pointers made and was the MVP of the 2014 game.

Fully healthy entering the season, Irving averaged 24.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 35.3 minutes of play over 39 games.

The 2017 NBA All Star Game will be played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19.

