Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love to have injured knee reevaluated Tuesday (Photos)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love just cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to his health.

Plagued by back spasms during the month of January, Love is now battling another injury, this time in his left knee. Following Saturday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets, Love experienced pain and swelling in the joint and underwent an MRI Sunday.

Following Monday’s shootaround, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged Love will seek more medical information on his left knee and is out for Tuesday’s game against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, at Target Center in Minneapolis.

“I just know he’s getting reevaluated tomorrow,” Lue said. “That’s all I know. He’s just getting reevaluated. Second opinion? Third opinion? I don’t know. He’s just getting reevaluated and we’ll see how he feels.

“I’m always concerned when guys are going down, and we’re already limited as it is. I’m definitely concerned, but we’ll see how he feels, get it evaluated tomorrow.”

Over 35 minutes of play in the 125-109 win over the Nuggets at Quicken Loans Arena, Love converted five of his 11 shots from the field, including three of his five three-point tries on the way to a 16-point effort. Additionally, Love pulled down nine rebounds, handed out five assists and blocked a shot.

In Love’s place, the Cavaliers will start Channing Frye and Tristan Thompson in the front court against the Timberwolves.

Love has had an all-star season for the Cavaliers, and was awarded with a selection to represent the organization and Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19.

But Love’s ability to play in that mid-season exhibition game has yet to be determined.

“I’m not sure right now,” Lue said. “I don’t know.”

Love came to Cleveland as part of a late-August trade with the Timberwolves prior to the start of the 2014-2015 season. Following the season, which ended for him after the first round of the playoffs because of a dislocated left shoulder, Love signed a new five-year contract with the Cavaliers and was a key member of the NBA Championship team last June.

Now in his third season with Cleveland, Love has averaged 20.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.9 minutes of play in 46 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field, three-point range and free-throw line over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

Currently, the Cavaliers (37-16) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

