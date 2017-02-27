Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver expects to play tonight

Despite suffering a knee injury Saturday night, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver (26) expects to play tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Despite suffering an injury to his right knee late in Saturday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver believes he will be able to play when the team takes the home floor once again tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Speaking to the media after morning shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence prior to the Central Division showdown with the Bucks, Korver described how the knee was progressing to members of the media.

“I think I’m okay,” Korver said. “I’m a little sore, but you know, I’ll do a good job to fight through it.

“I felt all right during shootaround. It’s a little sore, but I think it’ll be okay.”

After missing a three-pointer from the right corner of the floor with three minutes left in the 117-99 loss, Korver sprinted toward the basket on the opposite end of the court and made an attempt to block a layup from Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler.

Butler took a hard fall to the floor after being fouled by Cavaliers small forward James Jones, and his body collided with Korver’s straightened right leg. Immediately, Korver fell to the court, clutched at his right knee and remained on the ground for several moments before walking off to the locker room.

Prior to the conclusion of the game, Korver returned to the bench to be alongside his teammates.

“I’m still very grateful,” Korver said. “It could’ve been a lot worse. It’s sore. It’s a little tender, but it’ll be okay.”

Before suffering the knee injury, Korver moved up several stops on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list by sinking four of his seven attempts from long distance on the way to a 14-point showing.

Since joining the Cavaliers, Korver has averaged 11.5 points and nearly three made three-pointers per game and converted 52.3 percent of his long-range attempts. He has knocked down 2,010 three-pointers in his 13 years out of Creighton University.

“I just tested it,” Korver said. “It was like, ‘Man, is it still there?’ Everything’s going to be okay.”

