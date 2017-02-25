Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver 'feels fortunate' after awkward landing against Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver "feels fortunate" more damage wasn't done to his right knee after an awkward landing against the Chicago Bulls. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver expressed a sense of relief following an awkward landing late in the fourth quarter of a 117-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night.

Korver had a close call as it pertains to his right knee, but he was able to walk off the floor and came out of the initial examinations without any structural damage.

“I’m feeling fortunate,” Korver said. “I feel like that could’ve been a lot worse. It was really scary. I kind of landed straight-legged and got hit, and you’ve seen a lot of bad injuries when that happens. But, I think it’s going to be okay. Structurally, it's fine, just bruised, and so, I’ll be okay.

“I don’t know what it was. I haven’t seen the replay, but I kind of landed straight-legged. Something just went into my knee, and so, yeah, it was an awkward landing.”

After missing a three-pointer from the right corner of the floor, Korver sprinted toward the basket on the opposite end of the court and made an attempt to block a layup from Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler.

Butler took a hard fall to the floor after being fouled by James Jones, and his body collided with Korver’s straightened right leg. Immediately, Korver clutched for his right knee and remained on the ground for several moments before walking off to the locker room.

Prior to the conclusion of the game, Korver returned to the bench to be alongside his teammates.

“I didn’t know what it was going to feel like when I stood up,” Korver said. “I was really worried. I don’t like to lay down on the ground for long, but until I put weight on it, I didn’t know. I’m feeling very fortunate right now. It could’ve been a lot worse.

“I think we’ll see how I feel tomorrow. I don’t like to miss games.”

Before suffering the knee injury, Korver moved up several stops on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list by sinking four of his seven attempts from long distance on the way to a 14-point showing.

Since joining the Cavaliers, Korver has averaged 11.5 points and nearly three made three-pointers per game and converted 52.3 percent of his long-range attempts. He has knocked down 2,010 three-pointers in his 13 years out of Creighton University.

“You want to enjoy the moment,” Korver said. “I want to keep playing, man. I don’t have the words for it right now to truly say what that means to me. It does mean a lot, and I take pride in the work that you put in shooting shots for a long time. It’s an honor, and I’m grateful, but I want to keep going.”

