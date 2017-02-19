Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving soaks up the NBA All-Star Game atmosphere. (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving is not just going to act like he has been here before.

Irving will make his fourth appearance in the NBA All-Star Game when he starts for the Eastern Conference at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, tonight, and although he has been on this stage before, there will be nothing about the experience that is taken for granted.

“It's awesome, man,” Irving said. “Second time in New Orleans. It's great for the growth of the game, being here with all these great players, going out in the community and making an impact.

“Just really being part of something bigger than yourself is so awesome. You try to take advantage of each and every moment here. All these great guys and the great community here that the league breeds and grows, it's so awesome to be a part of.”





Although the NBA All-Star Game is an exhibition that counts for pride amongst the players and conferences more than anything else, Irving knows there is a heightened level of competitiveness when the best players in the league take the court.

“Absolutely,” Irving said. “That's what brought us all here together is having a competitive spirit, and also, having the ability to separate yourself. Go out there, and you get to go against the top players in the whole, entire world. It's the best business in the world to be a part of. Like I say, I love every moment of it.”

Set to make his fourth All-Star appearance with the Cavaliers, Irving has scored 57 points, handed out 23 assists and corralled 14 rebounds while representing the Eastern Conference in three previous games. Irving has converted 24 of his 37 looks at the basket (64.9 percent) with eight three-pointers made and was the MVP of the 2014 game.

An added bonus of being in the NBA All-Star Game is getting an opportunity to spend an extended period of time in an opposing city, especially like New Orleans, which is in the Western Conference, where the Cavaliers visit only once during the regular season.

“I love going to new places and really kind of reaching out and being able to touch different communities, being around different people,” Irving said. “That's what makes this world so special is you get the chance to meet so many great people.

“The likely chances of me being in New Orleans in February are very slim, but the fact we have All-Star here, the NBA is here, all you guys are here, we get to interact, talk to media members that I don't get to see on a daily basis. They get to get a snapshot of who I am, so I try to enjoy it.”

Especially this year, Irving is happy to be in New Orleans because he recognizes the NBA’s opportunity to help heal an ailing city.

Recent severe storms swept through New Orleans, and tornado damage has affected the lives of citizens in and around the city.

“For all of us to be inspirations, be influencers, and being able to have an impact on their lives makes the job that much more special,” Irving said.

