Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James believes Gregg Popovich is best coach ever

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James believes San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the best in the business. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The San Antonio Spurs no longer have Tim Duncan manning the middle and have other aging veterans in guards Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, but yet, they still find themselves in the thick of the race at the top of the Western Conference.



At 33-9 through the first half of the season, the Spurs are in second place in the Western Conference, three games in back of the Golden State Warriors, and Cleveland Cavaliers star forward LeBron James believes that is because of one reason and one reason only: Coach Gregg Popovich.



“I think he’s the greatest coach of all time,” James said after Thursday’s win over the Phoenix Suns. “I’ve said that over and over and over.”



In 21 years as head coach of the Spurs, Popovich has won 1,122 games and suffered just 494 losses for a career winning percentage of .694, and that is in the very same conference that has produced a three-peat champion in the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s, and the young upstarts in the Warriors, who have represented the league in back-to-back NBA Finals.



Additionally, Popovich has guided the Spurs to 158 playoff wins, including six Western Conference championships and five NBA titles.



“For a guy to be able to do what he’s done in the era of basketball where it’s changed so much and he’s been able to have a growth mindset and be able to change with the game,” James said. “Obviously, Tim Duncan was a huge part of that because he was allowed to change with the game as well.



“He’s just continued to build around Timmy, Manu and Tony, and bring pieces in and out throughout his whole tenure. We went from a league that was inside-outside, where, ‘Every time you bring the ball down, throw it to the big.’ Then, it goes to, ‘Every time down, pick and roll.’ Then it goes to, ‘Every time down, shoot a three,’ and Pop has been able to adjust every, single time and still, for some odd reason, keep those guys under the radar. I don’t understand that.”



At 30-11, the Cavaliers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, as well as an eight-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.



And they will get a first-hand look at the Spurs when San Antonio comes to Quicken Loans Arena tonight for a prime-time game.



“High basketball IQ,” James said of the Spurs. “It’s like there’s always a winning mentality, be sharp. Mentally and physically, you’ve got to be sharp when you go against this ball club. If you’re an NFL player, it’s probably the same as going against a Belichick team. You just know what they’re going to do, and they’re going to do it and you’ve got to try to figure it out.



“There’s no message being sent. Just go out and play your game and see what happens.”

(© 2017 WKYC)