Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James driven by successes (Photos)

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James finds motivation in his successes on and off the basketball court.

As a member of both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, small forward LeBron James has experienced both individual and team successes.

Since leaving and returning to Cleveland, James has appeared in six straight NBA Finals series, four with the Heat and the last two years with the Cavaliers, with three league championships and The Finals MVP awards to match.

“It's motivating,” James said at NBA All-Star Weekend. “It's great. To know that everyone is trying to build their team or wanting to get their team to try to get to where you are and try to knock you off, it's a motivating factor. It's also a humbling factor that to know that I've been in this position for so long.”





James was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2016 NBA Finals after leading the Cavaliers to their first-ever league championship with a 93-89 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

In leading the Cavaliers to their first NBA Championship, James earned his third Finals MVP Award, which is tied for the second-most all-time.

Despite making only nine of his 24 attempts from the field and just one of his five three-point shots in the close-out win, James scored a team-high 27 points, and finished off a triple-double with 11 total rebounds and 11 assists to go along with three blocked shots and two steals.

In the best-of-seven series, James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists, to go along with 2.3 blocks and 2.6 steals over 42 minutes per game. James converted 49.4 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.1 percent of his three-point tries.

During the 2015 NBA Finals, James averaged 35.8 points per game, but he was constantly bothered by his lack of efficiency, especially after shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.

However, in the first six games in the rematch with the Warriors, James was a model of efficiency, finishing off 51.4 percent of his shots and 40 percent from long distance on the way to forcing the series to a deciding, winner-take-all Game 7.

“For me, I want to continue to work my habits, train my body, train my mind, and work on my game every day to put me in a position to be successful,” James said.

Currently, the Cavaliers (39-16) hold a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. By virtue of two wins over the Indiana Pacers in a seven-day span just prior to the All-Star Weekend, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11-game advantage in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers have been able to build those leads despite playing since December without shooting guard J.R. Smith (broken right thumb), and they will have to continue responding to challenges short-handed for at least the next five weeks because of Kevin Love’s recent knee surgery.

“We haven't been healthy pretty much all season, but like I said last week, I feel like, if I'm in the lineup and I'm healthy, I'm feeling good, then we're going to have a chance,” James said. “That's the way that I feel. That's the way I feel like our guys feel as well because it motivates them as well when someone goes out.”

