Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James honored to receive NAACP Jackie Robinson Award

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James is honored to receive the NAACP Jackie Robinson Award tonight. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- From Eastern Conference Player of the Week and Month to league Most Valuable Player accolades, Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James has been honored with plenty of awards during his basketball career.

But when James learned he would receive the NAACP Jackie Robinson Award prior to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena, the 13-year NBA veteran was filled with a sense of pride.

“To hear it was the Jackie Robinson Award, it just puts a lot of things in perspective,” James said at morning shoot-around. “I’m so appreciative that they would even want me to be the recipient of the award. It just goes back to what Jackie meant, not only playing the game that he played, but also, what he was able to use that platform to do.”

As part of the 48th annual Image Awards ceremony, James will receive the honor from Roslyn M. Brock, the NAACP’s Chairman of the National Board of Directors, for his contributions in pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

Past recipients of the award include The Harlem Globetrotters, Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, multi-time Olympic gold medal track-and-field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, championship boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, former Grambling football coach Eddie Robinson and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

“To stand up and be the man that he was throughout those difficult times for a cause, for guys like myself today that can be free and do whatever I want to do in this profession, to be able to walk, talk and say things that matter to me and hope that there’s going to be change, he did it in a time where he wasn’t allowed,” James said of Robinson.

“People said, ‘You’re not allowed to speak up. You’re not allowed to stand for what you believe in. You’re not allowed because these are the rules and this is how it’s going to be.’ He had a much bigger calling, and obviously, I can sit here today and be free, play the game that I love and inspire so many people that are going to come after me.

“It’s a true honor. It’s a true honor. For guys like Jackie and Muhammad (Ali) to just have that vision, and if they were here today, you could sit down and talk to them and I guarantee it wasn’t about them. It was about everybody that was going to come after them.”

James created the LeBron James Family Foundation in 2004 to positively impact children and young adults in the Akron area through encouraging educational pursuits.

James expanded the program in 2011 to help reverse the increasing numbers of high-school dropouts in his hometown. Through a partnership with The University of Akron, James and his foundation have made the commitment for Akron Public Schools students who meet certain academic and philanthropic criteria to receive a college education.

Additionally, James has spoken out against gun violence plaguing the country.

In the opening segment of the 2016 ESPY Awards, James joined fellow NBA stars in Carmelo Anthony (New York Knicks), Dwyane Wade (Chicago Bulls) and Chris Paul (Los Angeles Clippers) and urged Americans to find non-violent ways to solve their differences.

“Just look at what Jackie, and Muhammad and Bill (Russell) and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), and Jim Brown and Oscar Robertson had to go through just to play the game that they loved,” James said. “They sacrificed themselves for athletes like myself today that have a platform to be able to speak out on things that we’re educated about.”

(© 2017 WKYC)