Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James inspired by role model status

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James is inspired by his "role model" status. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James rarely talks about what his motivations are when he steps onto the basketball court, but at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana, he shared a little bit about his mindset on the floor.

And there is more to his motivation than records and championships, as James embraces the status of role model for children throughout the world.

“It's motivation, but it's also humbling too, to know that so many kids not only in my hometown, not only in our home state, but all over the United States and all over the world look to me as an inspiration,” James said.

“It's very humbling. It's motivating, and it's also like a breath of fresh air to know that you have the youth, that they're our future. They look up to you and need your inspiration, so I carry that with me every, single day.”

James appreciates the fact that he is a role model because of his humble beginnings.

Born and raised in a tough section of Akron, James and his mother, Gloria, moved around a lot during his formative years, and it was in basketball that he sought sanctuary from the struggles. That sanctuary quickly became a gateway to his dreams.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, James has gone on to become one of the top 10 scorers in NBA history, a multi-time regular-season and Finals MVP, and the leader of the Cavaliers team that broke a 52-year major sports championship drought for the city of Cleveland.

“For me to be a role model to these kids, it means everything,” James said. “Every day I wake up, it's a group of people -- there's two groups. Well, there's three groups. There's my family, which is my wife and my mom, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, my kids, and everyone in my immediate family. Then, there's my foundation kids that I have to make sure that I continue to set the right example for them.

“Then, there's the group of kids that I don't get to see and talk to every day that look at me as inspiration, look at me sometimes as a father figure, as a super hero, or just like, 'Oh, if LeBron can make it out of the situation he was in, maybe we can as well.'”

As a role model, James has utilized his influence to speak out on topics away from the game of basketball, particularly as it related to the 2016 Presidential Election, gun violence in America, police brutality and the equality of minorities, both on and off the fields of competition.

“Equality is not just athletes,” James said. “It's about the whole human race, every religion, everybody just figuring out how we can all be equal. I think it's a very, very powerful thing, and I was happy to be part of that.”

