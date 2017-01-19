Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, Kyrie Irving named All-Star starters

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers as Eastern Conference All-Star starters. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be well represented at next month’s NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Small forward LeBron James and point guard Kyrie Irving were voted Eastern Conference All-Star starters for the first time since uniting their forces in the summer of 2014.

The NBA made the announcement prior to tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena.

“In my career, it’s always been special to have a teammate, and I’ve had a couple,” James said at morning shoot-around Thursday. “I’ve had a few in my career. I’ve had Z (Zydrunas Ilgauskas). I’ve had Mo (Williams), Kyrie, Dwyane (Wade), (Chris) Bosh, so it would mean a lot to have another teammate there.”

With this year’s selection, James earned his 13th straight NBA All-Star Game appearance, and aims to build on his league record for points scored in the annual mid-season exhibition.

Currently, James has 291 points in 12 all-star games, and overtook Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for first in NBA history during his year’s contest, which was Bryant’s last as he retired following the 2015-2016 season.

In his 12 NBA All-Star Game appearances, James has averaged 24.25 points, which is slightly behind the record-setting average of Golden State Warriors standout Kevin Durant, who has averaged 25.6 points in his all-star career.

In addition to his scoring prowess, James has averaged 6.25 assists, 6.25 rebounds and 1.42 steals in the NBA All-Star Game. The two-time NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (2006, 2008) finished off a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists during the 2011 contest while representing the Miami Heat.

James has scored at least 20 points in nine of his 12 previous appearances in the NBA All-Star Game.

This season, James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.0 minutes of play over 37 games. James has five double-doubles of points and rebounds and another eight of points and assists for a Cavaliers team that holds a two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference and 7.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.

Also, James has tallied three triple-doubles in the first half of the season.

“It just means I’ve been doing something right in this league, been consistent,” James said. “I’ve taken pride in my individual ability to go out and produce for the team every night, whatever team I’ve been on in my career, and it’s always great to see my name up there with the best guys in our league, so it’s a pretty cool thing.”

Set to make his fourth All-Star appearance with the Cavaliers, Irving has scored 57 points, handed out 23 assists and corralled 14 rebounds while representing the Eastern Conference in three previous games. Irving has converted 24 of his 37 looks at the basket (64.9 percent) with eight three-pointers made and was the MVP of the 2014 game.

Fully healthy entering the season, Irving averaged 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 34.8 minutes of play over 35 games.

