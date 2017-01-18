Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James never forgot Nike's gamble

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James never forgot Nike's gamble during his rookie season. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James remembers being an 18-year old kid fresh off of graduation from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and making the decision to forgo college in order to pursue his dreams of playing in the National Basketball Association.



And even though James has gone on to successes including three NBA championships, a pair of Olympic gold medals, multiple regular-season and playoff Most Valuable Player awards and record-setting Player of the Week/Month honors, the Akron native never forgot those who stood alongside him from the beginning, especially people willing to associate their brand, like Nike founder Phil Knight.



“The first one was a bet,” James said prior to last Friday’s win over Sacramento. “They took a chance on me, and if you’ve ever read Shoe Dog, Phil Knight’s book, in showing my appreciation to him, I got him a Rolex.



“The first year that Rolex came out was the same year that Nike was introduced to the world, and I had it engraved on the inside of the Rolex, ‘Thanks for taking a chance on an 18-year old kid out of Akron, Ohio.’ It was actually, ‘a skinny kid from Akron, Ohio.’ They took a chance, and it was up to me to believe in myself and I was able to do that.”



James is not one for reflecting during the course of competition, but on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ weeklong west-coast trip, he did take time to look back on where and when his NBA journey started.



Prior to his first career game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento last Friday night, James looked back on the start of his professional career, which got underway in California’s state capital in October of 2003.



In that first career game in Sacramento, James converted 12 of his 20 attempts from the field on his way to a 25-point performance. Additionally, James pulled down six rebounds, handed out nine assists and stole four passes in 42 minutes of action.



“They saw me in high school now,” James said. “They used to see what I was capable of doing. They took a chance, but at the same time, they knew what they were signing. But when I stepped onto this floor for the first time, my first time playing in the NBA, they knew they made the right bet.”



Well into his second decade in the NBA now, James has gone from that first contract out of high school into a lifetime pact with Nike.



And James has appreciated the continued support and believe from Nike, especially when it comes to his trademark line of shoes, which unveiled a retro throwback of his original sneakers earlier this month.



“I’ve been a part of this process since day one, and that’s why the relationship with Nike has been so genuine over the past 14 years,” James said. “It’s been a great dialogue on both sides.



“The first ones are my favorite because it’s just the beginning. It’s like your first child, and I know you’re not supposed to pick one over the other, even though my daughter is above everybody in the household right now. It was the first start. It was the start of it all, so I’m just blessed to be in this position.”

