Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reflects on NBA journey

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is not one for reflecting during the course of competition, but on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ weeklong west coast trip, he did take time to look back on where and when his NBA journey started.



Prior to his first career game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento last Friday night, James looked back on the start of his professional career, which got underway in California’s state capital in October of 2003.



“It’s always special when I come back to Sac, just knowing that this is where it all…my first game as a professional,” James said. “It always has an attachment to me just being here and playing.”



James admitted that every visit to Sacramento has been special since his NBA debut.



“It’s going to be a little bit different because of the new arena, but in the past 13 years, coming down the tunnel, I’ve always reflected on playing,” James said. “Being here, I think about coming here as an 18-year old kid and it was the start of my journey, so there’s a lot of reflection.”



In that first career game in Sacramento, James converted 12 of his 20 attempts from the field on his way to a 25-point performance. Additionally, James pulled down six rebounds, handed out nine assists and stole four passes in 42 minutes of action.



Not readily willing to admit his reflection or motivations, James said Sacramento will always hold a special place in his heart because of his journey from a rough section of Akron to being the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.



“It was just a dream come true,” James said. “It was just an 18-year old kid that had so many dreams and the odds were stacked up against him.



“For me to be put in a position where I put on a pair of shoes that had my name on them, putting on a journey that had my name on the back, my family’s name on the back, it was just a moment where anything is possible, and if you just put your heart into it, you have a great supporting cast and you put in the work, things can come true. That was a great moment for me.”

