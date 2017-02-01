Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James respects women's achievements in sports

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James respects women's achievements in sports, including broadcaster Doris Burke (seen right, with microphone). (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- February 1st is National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a yearly celebration of trailblazers in the athletic world.



Every year since 1987, the Women’s Sports Foundation has travelled to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the impact of women in the fields of competition, front-office employment and broadcasting roles who not only achieve success, but also, generate chances for other women in the business.



And Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James believes women deserve respect for their successes in sports.



“I just think you give respect where respect is due at the end of the day,” James said after a recent game. “No matter if you’re a male or female, if you’re playing at the highest level in your respective sport, just give respect where respect is due.”



Raised in a single-parent household, James cited his mother, Gloria, as his biggest role model, not only for her competitive efforts in high school, but also, for raising him without much assistance and encouraging him to pursue his dreams.



Then, James took the opportunity to recognize many female athletes who have paved the way for others.



“Over the course of time, you’ve seen so many great female athletes, Serena (Williams) obviously, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Diana Taurasi in the basketball world,” James said. “I could go on and on about so many women who have gone and done so many great things, Sheryl Swoopes in our sport and Gale Devers.”



Also, James gave credit to the women who have made inroads in the field of broadcasting, particularly ABC and ESPN’s Doris Burke, whom he said does “an amazing job,” as well as Cavaliers sideline reporter Allie Clifton.



“They have to continue and they will continue to transcend the game,” James said. “It’s not all about males. It’s about equality, and no matter if you’re male or female, you give respect where respect is due. If someone is doing their job at a high level, you give that respect. We know we’ve got haters out here, but that only makes us stronger.”

