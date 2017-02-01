Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James to receive NAACP Jackie Robinson Award tonight

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James will receive the NAACP Jackie Robinson Award prior to tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James will receive the NAACP Jackie Robinson Award prior to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena.



As part of the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony, James will receive the honor from Roslyn M. Brock, the Chairman of the National Board of Directors, for his contributions in pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.



Past recipients of the award include The Harlem Globetrotters, Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, U.S. track-and-field standout Jackie Joyner-Kersee, championship boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, former Grambling football coach Eddie Robinson and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.



James created the LeBron James Family Foundation in 2004 to positively impact children and young adults in the Akron area through encouraging educational pursuits. James expanded the program in 2011 to help reverse the increasing numbers of high-school dropouts in his hometown.



Through a partnership with The University of Akron, James and his foundation have made the commitment for Akron Public Schools students who meet certain academic and philanthropic criteria to receive a college education.



Additionally, James has helped create SpringHill Entertainment, which produces content across many platforms, including digital, documentary and feature films, and unique television programming.



The Pro Athlete of the Year Award at the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards last month, James was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after leading the Cavaliers to their first-ever league championship with a 93-89 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, last June.



In leading the Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA Championship, James earned his third Finals MVP Award, which is tied for the second-most all-time.



Despite making only nine of his 24 attempts from the field and just one of his five three-point shots in the close-out win, James scored a team-high 27 points, and finished off a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 11 assists to go along with three blocked shots and two steals.



In the best-of-seven series against the Warriors, James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists, to go along with 2.3 blocks and 2.6 steals over 42 minutes per game. James converted 49.4 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.1 percent of his three-point tries.



With James’ efficiency buoying the Cavaliers, they came back from two-game deficits twice in the series on the way to becoming the first team in NBA history to trail three games to one and come back to win The Finals.



And they did so while having to win two games at Oracle Arena, where the Warriors lost just three times through the regular season and first three rounds of the postseason.



James will make his 13th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game later this month.



In his 12 NBA All-Star Game appearances, James has averaged 24.25 points, which is slightly behind the record-setting average of Golden State Warriors standout Kevin Durant, who has averaged 25.6 points in his all-star career.



Currently, James has 291 points in 12 all-star games, and overtook Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for first in NBA history during the 2016 contest, which was Bryant’s last as he retired following the 2015-2016 season.

