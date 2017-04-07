WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James tweets frustration about snowstorm

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 2:19 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is not shy about sharing his opinions on matters other than basketball, and Mother Nature is not immune to drawing the ire of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ on-court leader.

Following the arrival of an early-April snowstorm that blanketed much of Greater Cleveland Thursday night, downing trees, flooding streets and causing school cancellations after power was knocked out in areas around the city in the process, James took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

Despite the snowstorm, the Cavaliers (51-27) will play host to the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena tonight, where a win will put them one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the NBA Playoffs, which get underway next weekend.

Currently, the Cavaliers own a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics, whom they handily defeated in Boston on Wednesday night, while the Hawks (40-39) are in a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta could finish as high as fifth in the East, but a late-season losing streak could knock the Hawks out of playoff contention altogether.

After tonight’s game in Cleveland, the Cavaliers and Hawks will do battle at Philips Arena in Atlanta Sunday night.

