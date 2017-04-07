Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James tweets frustration about snowstorm

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James tweeted his frustration about an early-April snowstorm. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is not shy about sharing his opinions on matters other than basketball, and Mother Nature is not immune to drawing the ire of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ on-court leader.

Following the arrival of an early-April snowstorm that blanketed much of Greater Cleveland Thursday night, downing trees, flooding streets and causing school cancellations after power was knocked out in areas around the city in the process, James took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

Man this weather is something else man!! Smh. So sick of it. Lol. Guarantee the day we leave its nice. #MidwestLiving — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 7, 2017

Despite the snowstorm, the Cavaliers (51-27) will play host to the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena tonight, where a win will put them one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the NBA Playoffs, which get underway next weekend.

Currently, the Cavaliers own a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics, whom they handily defeated in Boston on Wednesday night, while the Hawks (40-39) are in a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta could finish as high as fifth in the East, but a late-season losing streak could knock the Hawks out of playoff contention altogether.

After tonight’s game in Cleveland, the Cavaliers and Hawks will do battle at Philips Arena in Atlanta Sunday night.

© 2017 WKYC-TV