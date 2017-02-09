Cleveland Cavaliers look to continue winning ways

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reacts after guard Kyle Korver (26) makes a three point shot during overtime against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won four straight games and maintained their hold on the top spot in both the Eastern Conference and the Central Division, but it has not been easy, not with teams like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers rattling off matching seven-game winning streaks.

However, the Cavaliers (36-15) took advantage of the opportunity to build space between themselves and the Pacers (29-23) Wednesday night when they utilized their second-half defense and earned a 132-117 win at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, where Indiana had won 20 of its first 26 games this season.

“It felt great,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “I’ve been saying it all season. That’s really our staple. When we’re playing at a high level defensively, we’re a tough team to beat. Coming out of halftime, we definitely executed on both ends of the floor.

“It’s just consistent. We play with an aggressiveness that we want the other team to match. We come out, pressure the point guard, pressure guys like Paul George and (Washington’s John) Wall and helping on defense. It’s just helping each other and being ready to play.”

Offensively, the Cavaliers got quite the lift from shooting guard Kyle Korver.

Korver buried 10 of his 12 looks from the field and connected on eight of his nine three-point attempts on the way to matching Irving for a team-best 29 points in the win. Since the calendar flipped to February, Korver has averaged 18.3 points per game.

“It’s awesome,” Irving said. “I’m glad that he’s on our side now. When we were talking, he said that he doesn’t necessarily have to seek out shots anymore. He can just stay ready to shoot, and that’s one of the primary things that we told him, ‘Just be ready to shoot. We’ve got guys that are going to collapse the defense and get you open shots,’ and he’s been doing a great job the last few games knocking them down.”

Despite being 14-10 on the road this season, the Cavaliers have won their last three games away from Quicken Loans Arena, beating the New York Knicks, 111-104, last Saturday, and following it up with a 140-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards Monday night before the win over the Pacers.

Now, they have a chance at a four-game road winning streak with tonight’s game against the Western Conference’s Oklahoma City Thunder (30-23), whom the Cavaliers defeated, 107-91, at Quicken Loans Arena on January 29.

“For us, it’s all about team defense and coming out there and competing,” Irving said. “We know it’s going to be loud. We know it’s going to be fan crazed, but you just look forward to the competition and everyone being ready to play, and everyone being ready to step up.”

