Cleveland Cavaliers look to correct mistakes at Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to correct mistakes from Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs when they take the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana tonight. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a hard-fought 118-115 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night, but rather than lamenting the setback, the Eastern Conference leaders are focused on improvements.

The Cavaliers (30-12) felt they let too many opportunities slip through their hands and allowed the Spurs to pull away late in the overtime, and aim to correct those miscues tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

“Some of our mistakes were costly,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “Coming into halftime, they had 20 points in transition, nine for nine. If we limit them in the half court, maybe it’s a different score coming into halftime, but that’s a good team, a great team.

“Coming down the stretch, execution-wise, I think we did a good job, just a little miscue. There was supposed to be a flare on the backside with me and Tristan. Going forward, we’ll probably look at the film and see where we can get better.”

Despite committing 18 turnovers that led to 19 San Antonio points, the Cavaliers had an opportunity to tie the game at the end of the first overtime and send the contest into a second extra session.

On an inbounds play, power forward Kevin Love caught the ball in the corner of the floor and raised up for an open three-pointer. However, Love’s buzzer-beating shot was off the mark and the Cavaliers suffered their fifth loss in the last 10 games.

“That wasn’t what lost us the game,” Love said. “I missed the shot, but a couple after timeouts, we didn’t run the right play. We had our opportunities, and that shot was bad, but that wasn’t what did it. It was a number of plays and missed execution on our part.

“We definitely had our chances to close out that ballgame. We fought our way back in and didn’t execute down the stretch.”

Late in the game, the Cavaliers ran a play they have done hundreds of times before, both in competition and in practice. However, an errant pass went out of bounds and resulted in a critical turnover.

“It was the same play we ran for (Mike) Dunleavy,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It was supposed to be a cross screen, Tristan goes underneath, hit LeBron, and then, flare to the corner for the hammer. We watched it on tape. Kyrie would’ve been open. Danny Green had no clue what was going on, but we didn’t execute it right.

“There was confusion at the beginning with the first part of it. Tristan has to come up and set the hammer, and he just stopped in the middle of the paint, I guess because of the way (LaMarcus) Aldridge was guarding him, but we just didn’t execute it cleanly.”

To small forward LeBron James, “there’s no excuse” for such a miscue that late into a game midway through the regular season.

“It’s a crucial point in the game,” James said. “We’ve got to be able to execute coming out of a timeout. We just sat down. We got our break, and as a ball club that’s trying to win a championship, you can’t go from a timeout, go on the court and forget what you’re supposed to do. It’s that simple.”

