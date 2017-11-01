Cleveland Cavaliers lose fourth straight game, fall to Indiana Pacers 124-107

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: Cory Joseph #6 of the Indiana Pacers tries to get a shot off between Jeff Green #32 and Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliersduring the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their fourth straight game of the season, falling to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 124-107 on Wednesday night.

LeBron James scored 33 points and added 11 points, marking his 400th career 30-point game. Thaddeus Young scored 26 points and Victor Oladipo added 23 for Indiana.

What follows is a running live blog of the Cavs' Wednesday night loss, complete with highlights, stats, score updates and analysis.

Final: Pacers 124, Cavs 107

3:11 remaining in 4th: Pacers 111, Cavs 105

Cavs pulling closer, thanks to a 3-point play from Jae Crowder. Not much room for error left, however.

4:16 remaining in 4th: Pacers 109, Cavs 101

Pacers answer with a 7-0 run of their own and then push their lead even further ahead with a Darren Collison 3 right in front of the Cavs' bench. James up to 31 points and 11 assists.

7:08 remaining in the 4th Pacers 97, Cavs 94

After falling behind by 10, Cavs fighting back with James scoring 7 straight points to close the gap to 3.

End of 3rd: Pacers 92, Cavs 85

Cavs still struggling on the defensive end, having surrendered 10-17 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. Cavs will have their work cut out for themselves as they attempt to avoid dropping their fourth straight game.

74-69 remaining in 3rd: Pacers 74, Cavs 69

Thompson won't return to action tonight due to a right calf strain.

Pacers, meanwhile, pull back ahead after briefly surrendering the lead thanks to back to back 3s from Victor Oladipo and Darren Collison.

Halftime: Pacers 62, Cavs 61

Cavs maintain a lead for the better part of the quarter, but surrender it when Thaddeus Young hits a driving layup late. Cavs could be in some trouble moving forward as Tristan Thompson limped off the court with an apparent lower-body injury late in the quarter.

4:29 remaining in 2nd: Cavs 51, Pacers 49

Cavs currently in the midst of an 11-0 run, fueled in large part by a Lance Stephenson low blow on LeBron James, which was called a flagrant 1. LeBron has 10 points, Jeff Green 11.

9:08 remaining in 2nd: Pacers 37, Cavs 32

Cavs down 5, but at least there's this Jeff Green dunk to enjoy:

Jeff Green Resurrection Tour 2017

End of 1st quarter: Pacers 30, Cavs 28

Cavs showing signs of life, pulling within 2 on a Jeff Green 3-pointer to end the first. Still, however, not doing a great job on the defensive side of the floor, especially at the 3-point line, where the Pacers have made 3 of 7 attempts.

3:48 remaining in the first: Pacers 24, Cavs 19

Another slow start for the Cavs, who fall behind 22-14 due to a 12-4 Pacers run. Cleveland, however, is fighting back now only trails five after a Kevin Love 3 and LeBron James dunk sandwich a Thaddeus Young layup.

