Cleveland Cavaliers meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders

With an open roster spot and needing frontcourt help, the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders.

The 28-year-old hasn't played since the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Milwaukee before the Bucks bought out his contract. Sanders announced his comeback last month.

The defending NBA champions plan to put Sanders through some physical tests and will assess his desire to play.

The 6-foot-11 Sanders was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2010 draft. His best season was in 2012-13, when he averaged 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 71 games.

Sanders played in just 23 games in 2013-14, when he also twice suspended for marijuana use.

The Cavs also are expected to sign forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract. The team's first post All-Star break practice is Wednesday.

