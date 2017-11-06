Cleveland Cavaliers-Milwaukee Bucks: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 7, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and forward John Henson (31) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Photo: Benny Sieu, USA Today Sports)

Before heading out for a 4-game road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Milwaukee Bucks game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio, NBA TV

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go, NBA TV

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)

Cleveland Cavaliers-Milwaukee Bucks betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: N/A

Over-under: N/A

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Kevin Love

F - Jae Crowder

F - LeBron James

G - J.R. Smith

G - Derrick Rose

Milwaukee Bucks

C - John Henson

F - Giannis Antetokounmpo

F - Khris Middleton

G - Tony Snell

G- Malcolm Brogdon

© 2017 WKYC-TV