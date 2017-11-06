Cleveland Cavaliers-Milwaukee Bucks: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 7, 2017

Before heading out for a 4-game road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio, NBA TV
How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go, NBA TV
Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)
Cleveland Cavaliers-Milwaukee Bucks betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: N/A
Over-under: N/A
Odds: N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards starting lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
C - Kevin Love
F - Jae Crowder
F - LeBron James
G - J.R. Smith
G - Derrick Rose
Milwaukee Bucks
C - John Henson
F - Giannis Antetokounmpo
F - Khris Middleton
G - Tony Snell
G- Malcolm Brogdon
