Cleveland Cavaliers name Koby Altman as General Manager; press conference Wednesday

(Photo: nba.com)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers officially named Koby Altman as their General Manager on Monday as the team hopes to finally ease growing doubts about the stability of their front office.

Altman will have his introductory press conference alongside Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Altman has been with the Cavaliers since 2012, serving first as pro personnel manager, then director of pro player personnel, before being promoted to assistant general manager, pro personnel in September of 2016. He became the team's acting general manager after both GM David Griffin and Assistant GM Trent Redden left the team in June. Gilbert tried to hire Chauncey Billups to serve in the role of head of basketball operations, but he turned down the offer earlier this month.

In a statement, Gilbert said the following about his new GM: “Over the past month, Koby Altman has led our front office group through this transition period, impressing many inside the franchise and outside the organization, as well. We are very excited that he will now be officially leading the basketball side of our franchise. Koby has the credentials, knowledge, experience and instincts to be an outstanding General Manager. In addition to these positive attributes and outstanding relationships around the league, Koby will inspire and impact the best possible culture throughout the organization. We are going to see a capable and passionate leader who will also cultivate new ideas and innovation,” said Gilbert. “The speed of the game is ever faster on the court and in the front offices around our league. I am confident that Koby is equipped and prepared to lead and succeed in this dynamic environment.”

Altman assumes the role of Cavs GM as the team faces a crossroads as to the future of guard Kyrie Irving. The four-time NBA All-Star reportedly asked the Wine and Gold to trade him during a meeting earlier this month.

Of his new job with the Cavaliers, Altman said the following in a statement: "I am incredibly grateful to Dan for the opportunity to become general manager of the Cavaliers. His confidence, support and strong commitment to achieving our collective goals is very clear to me and I look forward to continuing our efforts. I am also excited and proud to lead a front office team that will continue to be sharply focused on competing for championships. That challenge is what drives all of us,” said Altman. “Cleveland fans support the Cavs with passion, pride and loyalty. That’s something all of us here have a deep respect for and will never take for granted. We will always work hard and search for creative ideas that will impact our success on the court and in the community.”

