Cleveland Cavaliers need Kyrie Irving to be aggressive

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has never been one to shy away from the moment and he has the championship ring to prove it after sinking a fade-away jumper in the final minute to seal the come-from-behind win over the Golden State Warriors last June.

But since returning from a three-game absence, there has been a hesitation to Irving’s game, and that is something he has taken ownership of, especially after the Cavaliers’ 102-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center Wednesday night.

“Just getting to the basket, I don’t know how many left-handed finishes I was supposed to have, but it was close to double digits,” Irving said. “As many as I took, I should’ve made more. That’s the onus on me, just the responsibility of putting the ball in the hoop.

“Hopefully, the momentum of the game would shift. A few lay-ups here and there, they get out in transition and it leads to C.J. (McCollum) running out to the three-point line or Allen Crabbe, or them getting out and getting easy lay-ups. I just take the responsibility to make shots.”

After scoring 32 and 27 points respectively in his first two games back in the lineup, Irving converted just four of his 16 shots against the Trail Blazers, which followed up a five-for-18 showing in an eight-point loss at the Utah Jazz Tuesday night.

“When you miss a week in the regular season, that’s three or four games and you can lose a lot of time,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

“Right now, he’s struggling to find his timing. A few times he had open shots, he didn’t take and passed up, which he usually takes. Getting his rhythm back, we’re fine. Guys have got to get their rhythm back and we’ve got to make shots.”

Simply put, Irving feels when he picks up his aggressiveness on offense, his shots will start falling again, and he has two more opportunities to do so on the road, as the Cavaliers play at the Sacramento Kings Friday night, and then, the Golden State Warriors Monday.

“I’m never good when I’m playing in-between,” Irving said. “Just being decisive going forward. You just try not to have these nights and turn it into a consistent thing. You just put it behind you, see where you can learn, obviously watch film and get better.

“A lot of us are putting in extra work. We also have a new guy that we’re integrating to our team. There’s just sets out there that we’ve got to be willing to shoot. There was one in transition where I’m on the right-hand wing and that’s the shot I normally shoot.

“I look at T-Lue, and we both know that’s a shot I normally take and should take. From a momentum standpoint, from how comfortable we are controlling the game, we don’t live and die by the three, but it’s a big part of our game, so we’ve just got to knock down shots and be ready to shoot.”

