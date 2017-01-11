The Cleveland Cavaliers need to play 'motivated basketball' as their west coast trip continues. (Photo: Russell Isabella, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers came out of the locker room at halftime of Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena motivated to play hard, push the pace and fight their way back into the contest.

But down by 15 points, the Cavaliers needed to do something. However, it was not enough, as the Jazz pulled away down the stretch and earned a 100-92 win over the No. 1 team in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference.

“Just playing motivated basketball,” Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said. “The second half, I think we started out with a lot more aggression. We were able to get back in the game, but it’s a game of runs. They play really well at home. They’re great defensively, and they just got the better of us. We didn’t play our best basketball.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue added, “We got down so much, you had to play so hard to come back and then, playing up here in this altitude, you dig yourself a hole, it’s hard to come back and try to win the game in the fourth quarter. We used so much energy in the third quarter. We should’ve started the game that way.”

In their loss to the Jazz, the Cavaliers handed out just 15 assists, which was hampered by two things, Utah’s defense and Cleveland’s inability to knock down shots. The Cavaliers hit 31 of their 85 attempts from the field and just nine of their 31 looks from three-point range.

The Cavaliers finished the game with more turnovers, 16, than they had assists.

“We’ve got to make the easy plays, make the simple plays, take care of the basketball,” Lue said. “It’s hard enough to get back as it is, but when we turn the basketball over, we really can’t get back, so we’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.

“I thought we were just a step late on everything defensively. Offensively, we had shots. We just haven’t been making shots lately. We’re getting open looks and good looks, and just haven’t been able to make them. If we don’t make shots, we’ve got to be even better defensively.”

For the Cavaliers to be successful, Love knows it comes down to playing with the same intensity for 48 minutes, and doing so in a smarter fashion.

“We were a little reluctant on the offensive end,” Love said. “We weren’t being aggressive, and that showed on a lot of plays. Even though we missed some really good shots, we just weren’t going downhill like we usually do. In the second half, we did a better job of that, but they made the run and big plays when they had to.



“We’ve got to clean up some sloppy play. It’s on all of us. Forget not shooting the ball well. We’ve got to play smarter basketball, and I think we’re obviously a lot better when we do that.”

(© 2017 WKYC)