Cleveland Cavaliers need Tristan Thompson at his best

The Cleveland Cavaliers need center Tristan Thompson at his best in order to remain atop the Eastern Conference standings. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward/center Tristan Thompson is best known for his relentless hustle in pursuit of rebounds and durability in playing every game since the franchise selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of The University of Texas.



But when Thompson shows diversity in his game and is active on both ends of the floor, he becomes a difficult player to compete against on a consistent basis.



“Every aspect of his game has grown from picking and popping to picking and rolling to catching the ball in the paint, and then, spraying out for threes to switching out on guards,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “Experience is the best teacher. He’s gotten that and taken advantage of it.”



In last Sunday’s 107-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavaliers utilized a high pick and roll between point guard Kyrie Irving and Thompson, which proved to be fruitful.



Thompson scored 19 points on his seven-of-15 shooting performance from the field. Additionally, Thompson pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with the 19 points.



“Me and Kyrie have run pick and rolls since day one,” Thompson said. “It’s just that teams are throwing different looks. If it’s a blitz, short roll and make plays. If they don’t and they play in-between, then Kyrie has to make a play, score it or dump it off.”



With a season-ending injury to backup center Chris Andersen and all-star power forward Kevin Love again experiencing back issues, the Cavaliers are not particularly deep in the front court, and the need to step up is there for healthy starters and reserves alike.



In the win over the Thunder, Thompson emerged as the defensive stopper at the rim, as he registered four of the Cavaliers’ six blocked shots and four of their nine steals.



“He’s the one rim protector that we have, and we need him to continue to do that, making guys adjust their shots, blocking shots, cleaning glass,” James said. “We know he’s going to clean glass, but when he’s active like that, trying to get blocks, it helps us out a lot.”



Irving added, “It’s about time. It’s about time, and he knows it, too, being our anchor on the backside of the defense. When he’s doing that, getting offensive rebounds as well as contesting shots, he’s amazing. He knows what he means on this team, and we need him to play at a high level, especially at that center role and be the anchor for our defense.”



Currently, the Cavaliers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as a seven-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division despite a 7-8 record in January.



And for the Cavaliers to build onto those advantages, they are going to need more consistency on both ends of the floor from Thompson.



“He was great defensively in the pick and roll with Westbrook,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He did a great job. I thought he did a good job of protecting the paint. He had four blocks, but he was there early a lot of times, making them make the extra pass. When he anchors our defense like that, we’re tough.”

(© 2017 WKYC)