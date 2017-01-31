Cleveland Cavaliers not making any excuses for recent struggles

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not making any excuses for their recent struggles. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have been shorthanded for much of the 2016-2017 season because of injuries to center Chris Andersen and shooting guard J.R. Smith, but they were even more so hampered by personnel issues in Monday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks.

Without the services of power forward Kevin Love because of back issues, the Cavaliers struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the second and third quarters, and it led to a 104-97 loss to the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

“We’re down a few guys right now, so we’ve all got to be better,” point guard Kyrie Irving said. “It starts with myself, just being more efficient. Obviously, six turnovers on a night like this is too high, and especially, being more efficient in the half-court offense.”

Small forward LeBron James added, “We had our chances, but from the first quarter on, I think it was 24-17 at one point, Kyrie got it going, got a little bit going, but after that, our legs got from up from underneath us. We’ve got to do a better job, and we will.”

Love played just 12 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, missing all four of his attempts from the field, including three three-point tries. Although Love struggled through back issues, he pulled down eight defensive rebounds.

Love’s back issues flared up at a time when he was playing his best basketball with the Cavaliers, an effort that was rewarded by the league when he selected as a reserve to the Eastern Conference All-Star team last Thursday night.

This season, Love has averaged 19.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 31.5 minutes over 41 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field and three-point range over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

“With Kevin, you’re missing a big piece because he’s an all-star,” James said. “Obviously, we all know what he brings to the table, a double-double threat every night, but also, the experience. We have the experience in Kev, the experience in J.R., the experience in Bird. We miss that.”

Both James and Irving fell on the proverbial sword for their combined 11 turnovers against the Mavericks, but to veteran power forward Channing Frye, the true success of the Cavaliers will be based on what the reserves do in order to ease the burden on the team’s top two stars.

“Anytime a guy like Kevin goes out, there’s no excuses,” Frye said. “We need to step up. We just need to figure it out, especially in that second unit, to make sure we give guys time to get a break.

“Right now, I think we’re putting a lot of pressure on ‘Bron and Kyrie to create for all of us, and we need to step up and be above and beyond ourselves. These are challenges we can do. We’re a good group of guys. We’ve got to work hard. We believe in each other, so we’ve just got to continue to do that and just enjoy the day.”

(© 2017 WKYC)