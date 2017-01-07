Cleveland Cavaliers acquire SG Kyle Korver in trade with Atlanta Hawks

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks and acquired All-Star shooting guard Kyle Korver, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

In exchange for Korver, the Cavaliers sent to the Hawks struggling small forward Mike Dunleavy, Jr., injured point guard Mo Williams, cash considerations and a protected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the caliber of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” Cavaliers GM David Griffin said in the release announcing the move. “Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless and team first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor.

“We look forward to welcoming Kyle, his wife, Juliet and their three children to Northeast Ohio and are certain our fans will embrace them with open arms.”

During the first three months of the 2016-2017 season with the Hawks, Korver converted 44.1 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.9 percent of his 159 three-point tries, and averaged 9.5 points over 32 games, 21 of which he started.

Over 27.9 minutes of play, Korver averaged 3.4 made baskets and two successful three-pointers. Known for his three-point marksmanship, Korver proved versatile enough to average 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

In 996 career regular-season games, which includes stints with the Philadelphia 76ers (2003-2008), Utah Jazz (2008-2010), Chicago Bulls (2010-2012) and Hawks (2012-2017), Korver has averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals.

Korver has converted 3,423 of his 7,747 attempts from the field (44.2 percent) and 1,952 of his 4,553 three-point tries (42.9 percent).

The 6-foot-7, 212-pound Korver, a native of Lakewood, California, is in his 14th NBA season out of Creighton University.

In his first season with the Cavaliers, Dunleavy averaged just 4.6 points per game and converted only 35.1 percent of his three-point attempts, his lowest shooting percentage since the 2009-2010 season with the Indiana Pacers.

Despite battling through injury issues for much of last year, Williams averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 41 games for the Cavaliers during the regular season. He shot 43.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range, the highest of any of his last four seasons.

Then, in the postseason, Williams saw action in 13 games, including all but one of the seven in The Finals, and served as a relief for starter Kyrie Irving while making Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson work on the offensive end of the floor.

During the offseason, Williams announced his retirement, but decided he was not yet done with basketball, and instead, underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his left leg. By changing his mind on retirement, Williams took up a roster spot from the Cavaliers.