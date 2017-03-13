Cleveland Cavaliers officially sign Larry Sanders

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Larry Sanders, the team announced Monday. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed free-agent center Larry Sanders, the team announced Monday afternoon.

A 6-foot-11 native of Fort Pierce, Florida, Sanders spent five years with the Milwaukee Bucks, most recently during the 2014-2015 season, ironically enough playing part of that time alongside Bogut before personal issues led to his departure from the NBA.

After dealing with anxiety and depression in the days following his release from the Bucks in February of 2015, Sanders took the time necessary to make personal changes and announced earlier this year the desire to resume his basketball career.

A first-round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University, Sanders averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while playing 19.8 minutes a night over 233 career games with the Bucks.

Earlier this season, Sanders had a tryout with the Cavaliers.

In order to make room on the roster for the signing, the Cavaliers waived center Andrew Bogut, who was injured in his first minute on the floor with the organization in last Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.

Bogut suffered a broken bone in his right leg, and although surgery was not required to repair the damage, he will not be able to play for the remainder of the season or in the NBA Playoffs, which get underway next month.

Currently, the Cavaliers hold a two-game lead over both the surging Washington Wizards (41-24) and Boston Celtics (42-25) in the race for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, the Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings.

Although the Cavaliers are 29-11 in conference play, they are just 6-7 against Central Division competition and 17-15 on the road. The Cavaliers are 4-6 over their last 10 games, including a 117-112 loss to the Houston Rockets Sunday.

