Cleveland Cavaliers opt not to show Kyrie Irving tribute video on opening night

WKYC 12:12 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

CLEVELAND - One of the most anticipated moments of opening night between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics never took place. 

The Cavaliers opted not to show a planned tribute video of Kyrie Irving, thanking their former guard for six great seasons with the Wine and Gold. 

WKYC Channel 3 Sports Anchor Jim Donovan explains the reason for the decision in the player above. 

