Cleveland Cavaliers opt not to show Kyrie Irving tribute video on opening night

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - One of the most anticipated moments of opening night between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics never took place.

The Cavaliers opted not to show a planned tribute video of Kyrie Irving, thanking their former guard for six great seasons with the Wine and Gold.

WKYC Channel 3 Sports Anchor Jim Donovan explains the reason for the decision

