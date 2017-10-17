Cleveland Cavaliers opt not to show Kyrie Irving tribute video on opening night

CLEVELAND - One of the most anticipated moments of opening night between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics never took place.
The Cavaliers opted not to show a planned tribute video of Kyrie Irving, thanking their former guard for six great seasons with the Wine and Gold.
WKYC Channel 3 Sports Anchor Jim Donovan explains the reason for the decision in the player above.
