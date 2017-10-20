Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic: TV channel, live stream, odds, lineups | October 21, 2017

A day after taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to action on Saturday when they host the Orlando Magic to complete their first back-to-back of the 2017-18 season.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info
Date: Saturday, October 21
Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio
How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: N/A
Over-under: N/A
Odds: N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic starting lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
C - Kevin Love
F - Jae Crowder
F - LeBron James
G - Dwyane Wade
G - Derrick Rose
Orlando Magic
C - Nikola Vucevic
F - Aaron Gordon
F - Terrence Ross
G - Evan Fournier
G- Elfrid Payton
Key storyline
For a team as experienced as the Cavs, playing games in back-to-back nights could be viewed as a negative. In fact, in past years, this is the type of spot on the schedule where some more veteran players might rest.
But for at least one Cavs player, the early quick turnaround possesses the potential to be a positive. After missing most of training camp due to an ankle injury, LeBron James is still fighting to rebuild his stamina and playing in back to back nights could provide him with an opportunity to help do just that.
"The ankle and the foot injury just kind of kept me out and set me back further than I would like," James said. "But I got some time now along the course of these games that we got. We got two back-to-backs coming up, so that's going to help and we have some opportunity to get some practice time in as well."
