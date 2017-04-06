Cleveland Cavaliers playoff tickets on sale April 12

CCleveland Cavaliers fans gather outside of The Quicken Loans Arena before Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Angelo Merendino, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's hard to believe it's been more than nine months since the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a repeat championship.

Single-game tickets for the first two home games of the first round of the playoffs will go on sale April 12 at 11 a.m. These limited tickets will be offered to fans with Playoff Access and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Fans can gain Playoff Access with a Cavaliers Insider subscription, or as a member of the Wine and Gold Nation fan club. Those fans will automatically be registered for Playoff Access.

Any remaining tickets will be sold online to the general public at noon April 12.

