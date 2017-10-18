Cleveland Cavaliers pray for Gordon Hayward after horrific injury

(Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND -- #BiggerThanBasketball.

That’s the message the Cleveland Cavaliers are sending out after a devastating injury struck Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gordon Hayward,” the Cavs posted on Facebook.

He suffered a gruesome leg injury during the first quarter of the season opener at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

The moment stunned players and fans alike, some visibly shaken.

Hayward was taken out of the game and taken back to Boston for treatment of his broken ankle.

