Cleveland Cavaliers present replica NBA championship rings to Boys & Girls Clubs

Cavs legend Campy Russell (left), Peter Kanis from Baron Championship rings (center), and Cavs in-game host Ahmaad Crump (right) present replica NBA Championship rings to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs at John Adams High School. (Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - While the Cavaliers are thinking about their next NBA Championship, or at least we hope, a group of 125 teens celebrated the 2016 title on Tuesday night.

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland were treated to a private ring ceremony at John Adams High School. The event was emceed by Cavs In-Arena Host Ahmaad Crump, and Cavalier legend Campy Russell.

The replica rings have the Boys & Girls Clubs logo on the inside.

A look inside the Cavs' replica NBA Championship ring featuring the logo of the Boys & Girls Clubs. (Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

Members of the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team and Q Spirit Squad were also on-hand to provide entertainment. Students had the opportunity to also see and take pictures with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

The Cavs and the NBA renovated the club at John Adams, now called the NBA Cares Live, Learn, and Play Center, during the 2016 NBA Finals.

© 2017 WKYC-TV