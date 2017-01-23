Cleveland Cavaliers ready themselves for challenge from Anthony Davis

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers ready themselves for a challenge from New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, front-court standout Anthony Davis has blossomed into a franchise player for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 6-foot-11, 253-pound Davis has improved in many facets of the game, adding mid-range and long-distance shooting to his already strong presence in the low post, and the Cleveland Cavaliers expect quite the challenge from him when they take on the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans tonight.

“He’s phenomenal,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “He’s phenomenal. I don’t know how much more I can say about that.”

A four-time NBA All-Star, Davis has struggled to stay healthy for much of his career, and never played more than 68 games in an 82-game season. However, now healthy, Davis is on pace to play 76 games in the 2016-2017 regular season.

Over 41 games this year, Davis averaged 28.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.3 assists, while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 79.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“For A.D., he’s a tough matchup, especially at the five because he’s a guy that can pick and pop, shoot threes and he can put the ball on the floor,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

“If you put a smaller guy on him, he can post him up. What he’s shown me over the course of this season is he’s getting better as a passer. Teams are double-teaming him now and he’s looking to make the right play, the right pass. He’s just a great talent.”

Although the Pelicans bring a 17-27 record into tonight’s game against the Cavaliers, Lue knows not to be fooled by the numbers, and instead, understands the challenge his team will get.

“They’re a good team,” Lue said. “Since they’ve had everyone healthy, they’ve been playing good basketball.

“Everyone has those games now and then. It’s just a bad game for them and shouldn’t take away from the talent they have or how they’ve been playing and how Coach (Alvin) Gentry has been doing a good job coaching these guys since he’s had a healthy crew, so that game doesn’t mean anything.”

