Cleveland Cavaliers release complete 2017-18 regular season schedule

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: A general view of The Quicken Loans Arena before the New York Knicks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The NBA released its full slate of regular season games for the upcoming 2017-18 regular season on Monday evening.

The defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers will open up at home on Tuesday, October 17 against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

Here are some other games of note:

Thursday November 9 at Houston Rockets. We'll see Chris Paul and James Harden team up against the Wine and Gold for the first time.

Thursday December 14 vs. Los Angeles Lakers. There will be no shortage of eyes on this game as the national media's obsession with LeBron going out west will likely continue.

Monday December 25 at Golden State Warriors. Ho, ho, ho.

Monday January 8 at Minnesota Timberwolves. Just in case Kyrie would be dealt up north, this is the first meeting between the two teams.

Monday January 15 vs. Golden State Warriors. Steph, KD, Draymond, and company make therr only regular season appearance at the Q.

Saturday January 20 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Get your look at the Westbrook-George combo.

Tuesday January 23 at San Antonio Spurs. A huge 8-day run against three Western Conference powers concludes in San Antonio.

Sunday February 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs. Regular season games between LeBron and the Spurs are always a treat.

Thursday March 13 at Phoenix Suns. Again, just in case Kyrie is traded, that's your first matchup.

Friday March 23 vs. Phoenix Suns. There could be a lot of bad blood boiling over in a 10-day span.

Wednesday April 11 vs. New York Knicks. Regular season finale.

Click here for the Cavaliers' complete 2017-18 schedule.

