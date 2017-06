LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers jumps for the rebound against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 4, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler, 2017 NBAE)

"Let's make history."

That line introduces a new hype video on the Cleveland Cavaliers' Facebook page.

Tonight's tip-off for the team's game five matchup against the Golden State Warriors is 9:00 p.m.

Check out the clip below (APP USERS: click here to watch)

© 2017 WKYC-TV