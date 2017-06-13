WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers return home after NBA Finals loss: VIDEO, PHOTOS

Cavaliers are back in Cleveland

WKYC 6:24 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers returned home on Tuesday afternoon following their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. 

While the gathering at Cleveland Hopkins Airport was much smaller than a year ago,when the Cavs captured the NBA crown, the feeling of love and support for the team was no less strong. 

WKYC Channel 3's Jasmine Monroe, Matt Florjancic, and Dave DeNatale were there for the Cavs' return home and captured the sights and sounds on Facebook Live. 

