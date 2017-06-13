Cleveland Cavaliers return home after NBA Finals loss: VIDEO, PHOTOS

Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving (bottom) departs the team plane at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (Photo: Matthew Florjancic, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers returned home on Tuesday afternoon following their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

While the gathering at Cleveland Hopkins Airport was much smaller than a year ago,when the Cavs captured the NBA crown, the feeling of love and support for the team was no less strong.

WKYC Channel 3's Jasmine Monroe, Matt Florjancic, and Dave DeNatale were there for the Cavs' return home and captured the sights and sounds on Facebook Live.

GALLERY: We also captured some photos of the return of the Wine and Gold:

© 2017 WKYC-TV