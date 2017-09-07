Cleveland Cavaliers reveal new court design at Quicken Loans Arena: Photos

September 2017: The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their new court design inside Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers)

CLEVELAND -- There are changes coming at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their new basketball court design for the upcoming season.

To pay tribute to Cleveland’s spirit and resilience to “Defend the Land,” the Cavaliers have put "The Shield” at center court.

“A shaded silhouette of the Cleveland skyline is front and center on the bottom half of the court and represents the pride and excitement the Cavs bring to the city and region, and the special bond that exists between the team, the fans and the community,” team officials said.

See photos of the court's new design elements:

Here are other features of the upgraded court as described by the Cavs:

The maple hardwood floor features a light stain throughout the entire court and is framed with a bold black perimeter. Black was officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette as part of the team’s updated brand. The color black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals on their way to winning the NBA Championship. The lane is solid wine with bright gold accents.

The baselines, painted in black, display the new aggressive “Cleveland Cavaliers” font in wine and gold with sharp edges that are inspired by the sword. “Quicken Loans Arena” can be read on each half court, and the east sideline features “Cavs.com” near the home bench with the team’s Twitter handle “@Cavs” at the visitor’s bench. The Cavs DNA statement “All for One. One for All.” is centered on the west sideline and will include the names of all Wine & Gold United members (the team’s year-round season ticket based club) within the letters.

Designed by the Cavaliers graphics team, the court was constructed by Cincinnati Floor Company in Cincinnati, OH. It is composed of 210, 4’ x 8’ pieces and 15, 4’ x 4’ pieces, and takes approximately one hour to assemble.

The Cavs open the season against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

