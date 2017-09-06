Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Cedi Osman nabs cover of Men's Fitness in Turkey

Turkey's Cedi Osman jumps to score during the EuroBasket group B match Italy vs Turkey in Berlin on September 5, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL, This content is subject to copyright.)

Earlier this week, Cedi Osman displayed his defensive skills.

Now the Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward is sharing the secrets to his success.

According to his official Twitter account, Osman will grace the cover of the Turkish version of Men's Fitness magazine. Per a quick Google translation, the cover touts Osman's high goals.

A 2015 second-round pick, Osman signed with the Cavs this past offseason after having spent the past two seasons playing professionally in Turkey. Before joining the Cavs for training camp, Osman is taking part in the EuroBasket 2017 tournament, where he has averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists through four games for Turkey.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Osman possesses the type of athleticism that could make a valuable weapon coming off the bench for Cleveland in the coming season. At the very least, he already appears to be assimilating nicely to the newfound fame that playing for his new team will bring.

© 2017 WKYC-TV