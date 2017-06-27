Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Boston Celtics targeting both Paul George, Gordon Hayward

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 04: Paul George #24 of the Indiana Pacers controls the ball against Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena on December 04, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: Melissa Majchrzak, 2013 NBAE)

While the Cavaliers continue to be on radio silence, the Boston Celtics are reportedly trying to add not one, but two All-Stars in this offseason.

According to Yahoo/The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are 'pursuing an aggressive summer plan of sequencing the signing of free agent Gordon Hayward and relinquishing the assets needed to complete a trade for Paul George.'

There have been rumors about a George-to-Boston deal scenario going back to last week's NBA Draft, and even before. Wojnarowski says for salary cap purposes, the Celtics want to finalize a commitment from Hayward when free agency begins before making the Paul George trade with the Pacers.

A possible roadblock to the Celtics' plan is that Indiana may seek to ship George out prior to start of free agency on July 1. That's where the Cavaliers could come into the picture.

Over the weekend, ESPN's Chris Haynes and Marc Stein reported that the Wine and Gold are continuing their efforts to put a three-team deal together involving Paul George. One trade that was in 'serious discussions' prior to the draft would have brought the Pacers star to Cleveland and sent Kevin Love to Denver.

First and foremost, the Cavaliers still need to get a general manager or head of basketball operations into place. It has been eight days since the club parted ways with David Griffin. The Cavs reportedly had two days of discussions with Chauncey Billups last week, but he remains undecided about joining the team's front office.

