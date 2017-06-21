Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Is J.R. Smith staying or going?

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the second half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

As I wrote earlier when Ice Cube spilled the potential beans about Chauncey Billups joining the Cavaliers' front office: You just can't make this stuff up.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, those scanning social media started to pick up this post on Facebook from Cavaliers' guard J.R. Smith.

Although there haven't been any specific trade rumors involving J.R. Smith, it's possible that he would need to be included in a package to bring in a player such as Paul George or Jimmy Butler in a multi-team deal.

The reason for the skepticism about hacking is that after the Cavaliers lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to fall behind Golden State 0-3, Smith tweeted 'Cavs in 7,' but later said that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Sure enough, 20 minutes after the Facebook post went up, it was down again, followed by this tweet from J.R.:

Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) June 21, 2017

So for the moment, the Cavaliers still haven't announced the hiring of Billups, nor have they traded anyone.

For the moment.

You just can't make this stuff up.

