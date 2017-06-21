WKYC
Close

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Is J.R. Smith staying or going?

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:03 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

As I wrote earlier when Ice Cube spilled the potential beans about Chauncey Billups joining the Cavaliers' front office: You just can't make this stuff up.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, those scanning social media started to pick up this post on Facebook from Cavaliers' guard J.R. Smith. 

Although there haven't been any specific trade rumors involving J.R. Smith, it's possible that he would need to be included in a package to bring in a player such as Paul George or Jimmy Butler in a multi-team deal. 

The reason for the skepticism about hacking is that after the Cavaliers lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to fall behind Golden State 0-3, Smith tweeted 'Cavs in 7,' but later said that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Sure enough, 20 minutes after the Facebook post went up, it was down again, followed by this tweet from J.R.:

So for the moment, the Cavaliers still haven't announced the hiring of Billups, nor have they traded anyone.

For the moment. 

You just can't make this stuff up. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Ice Cube says Chauncey Billups taking Cavs front office job

WKYC

AP source: Dan Gilbert, Chauncey Billups meeting for 2nd time

WKYC

REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers players warn Jimmy Butler to avoid organization

WKYC

You make the call! What would you do if you were charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories