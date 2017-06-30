Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Paul George reportedly traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while defended by Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2016 Getty Images)

Well hello NBA free agency eve! Good to see you again.

True to form, some big names are being rumored to move, stay, or be traded. And one of the targets of the Cleveland Cavaliers is heading west...to Oklahoma City.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes were the first to have the story that Indiana forward Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Vertical's Shams Charania has some details:

Sources: Indiana has completed trade of Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Also, it looks like Blake Griffin is staying put with the Los Angeles Clippers. The soon-to-be free agent forward plans to reach agreement on a five-year, $173 million deal with L.A., according to Charania.

As far as the Cavs are concerned, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports that the Wine and Gold are planning to make an offer to retain Kyle Korver soon after free agency begins.

The clock is ticking to midnight. We'll see what else shakes out.

