Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Paul George traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while defended by Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2016 Getty Images)

Well hello NBA free agency! Good to see you again.

True to form, some big names are on the move. And one of the targets of the Cleveland Cavaliers is heading west...to Oklahoma City.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes were the first to have the story that Indiana forward Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Vertical's Shams Charania has some details:

Sources: Indiana has completed trade of Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Steph Curry is the first NBA player to average $40 million dollars a season as he and the Golden State Warriros quickly came to terms on a new contract.

Stephen Curry has agreed to a 5-year, $201M deal with Golden State, agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. No... https://t.co/v8sOh909y7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Also, it looks like Blake Griffin is staying put with the Los Angeles Clippers. The soon-to-be free agent forward plans to reach agreement on a five-year, $173 million deal with L.A., according to Charania.

As far as the Cavs are concerned, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported that the Wine and Gold were planning to make an offer to retain Kyle Korver soon after free agency begins. We'll see if anything develops overnight.

© 2017 WKYC-TV