Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Team in 'serious talks' for Kyrie Irving to Knicks trade

CLEVELAND - Things are moving at a feverish pace on Friday as the report of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Cavaliers has gone viral.
According to Yahoo's Jordan Schultz, the Cavs are in 'serious talks' with the New York Knicks in a deal that would involve Irving and Carmelo Anthony. Schultz has added a few kickers that include the possible involvement of the Phoenix Suns in a potential 3-team trade.
Source: #Knicks and #Cavs in serious talks centered around Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving+possible 3rd team (maybe #Suns). https://t.co/wb5uB85SUZ— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017
#Cavs know they can make finals w/Rose, LeBron and Melo. Would likely need more than just Melo from #Knicks to make this move though https://t.co/KhVPdHl5Mb— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017
Source: #Cavs trying to work #Suns into a deal. Bledsoe and Chandler would be part of it. Suns want Frank Ntilikina and other picks. https://t.co/KhVPdHCGDJ— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017
#Suns/#Cavs talked a similar deal back pre draft. Included the #4 pick which Cavs wanted to flip to Pacers for Paul George https://t.co/H4yr7UQ1g1— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017
Sources also say #Suns want Channing Frye expiring from #Cavs in potential 3-team deal. Also want least one draft pick. https://t.co/H4yr7UQ1g1— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017
Other national media members are speculating on a possible Cavs-Knicks or Cavs-Suns deal:
Knicks would consider trading Carmelo Anthony and future first rounders for Kyrie Irving. More: https://t.co/MqjITNd7rR— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 21, 2017
Cavs should push for Eric Bledsoe & Devin Booker. Great defender and great shooter. Both could play off LJ.— Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 21, 2017
Maybe...— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2017
Knicks get: Kyrie, Frye's deal
Suns get: Ntilinka, Shump's deal
Cavs get: Melo, Bledsoe, NYK's 2018/20 1sts, Phx protected 1st
I'm amending - this one is better— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2017
Knicks get: Kyrie, Shump's deal
Suns get: Ntilinka, Frye's expiring
Cavs get: Melo, Bledsoe, NYK 2018 1st
Hang on everyone, this could be a very interesting evening.
