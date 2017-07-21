WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Team in 'serious talks' for Kyrie Irving to Knicks trade

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 7:17 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

CLEVELAND - Things are moving at a feverish pace on Friday as the report of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Cavaliers has gone viral. 

According to Yahoo's Jordan Schultz, the Cavs are in 'serious talks' with the New York Knicks in a deal that would involve Irving and Carmelo Anthony. Schultz has added a few kickers that include the possible involvement of the Phoenix Suns in a potential 3-team trade. 

Other national media members are speculating on a possible Cavs-Knicks or Cavs-Suns deal: 

Hang on everyone, this could be a very interesting evening. 

