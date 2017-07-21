Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Team in 'serious talks' for Kyrie Irving to Knicks trade

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots against Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks during a game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 30, 2014. (Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler, 2014 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - Things are moving at a feverish pace on Friday as the report of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Cavaliers has gone viral.

According to Yahoo's Jordan Schultz, the Cavs are in 'serious talks' with the New York Knicks in a deal that would involve Irving and Carmelo Anthony. Schultz has added a few kickers that include the possible involvement of the Phoenix Suns in a potential 3-team trade.

Source: #Knicks and #Cavs in serious talks centered around Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving+possible 3rd team (maybe #Suns). https://t.co/wb5uB85SUZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017

#Cavs know they can make finals w/Rose, LeBron and Melo. Would likely need more than just Melo from #Knicks to make this move though https://t.co/KhVPdHl5Mb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017

Source: #Cavs trying to work #Suns into a deal. Bledsoe and Chandler would be part of it. Suns want Frank Ntilikina and other picks. https://t.co/KhVPdHCGDJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017

#Suns/#Cavs talked a similar deal back pre draft. Included the #4 pick which Cavs wanted to flip to Pacers for Paul George https://t.co/H4yr7UQ1g1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017

Sources also say #Suns want Channing Frye expiring from #Cavs in potential 3-team deal. Also want least one draft pick. https://t.co/H4yr7UQ1g1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2017

Other national media members are speculating on a possible Cavs-Knicks or Cavs-Suns deal:

Knicks would consider trading Carmelo Anthony and future first rounders for Kyrie Irving. More: https://t.co/MqjITNd7rR — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 21, 2017

Cavs should push for Eric Bledsoe & Devin Booker. Great defender and great shooter. Both could play off LJ. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 21, 2017

Maybe...



Knicks get: Kyrie, Frye's deal

Suns get: Ntilinka, Shump's deal

Cavs get: Melo, Bledsoe, NYK's 2018/20 1sts, Phx protected 1st — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2017

I'm amending - this one is better



Knicks get: Kyrie, Shump's deal

Suns get: Ntilinka, Frye's expiring

Cavs get: Melo, Bledsoe, NYK 2018 1st — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2017

Hang on everyone, this could be a very interesting evening.

