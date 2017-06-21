Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Team offering Chauncey Billups 5-year deal to run front office

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 22: ESPN Analyst, Chauncey Billups does a segment before Game Four of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on MAY 22, 2017 (Photo: David Dow, 2017 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - In a day filled with twists and turns in the Cleveland Cavaliers crazy offseason, we may finally have some real news.

Just prior to midnight on Wednesday, the Athletic's Jason Lloyd tweeted out the following:

Sources: Cavs offer Chauncey Billups five-year deal to run front office. He has yet to accept. https://t.co/Vuc2vj4pfB — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) June 22, 2017

Billups and the Cavaliers have reportedly spent two days meeting after the team parted ways with General Manager David Griffin on Monday.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst added this post on Twitter early Thursday:

Cavs have offered Chauncey Billups president of basketball ops title but after 2 days of meetings he's undecided on accepting, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 22, 2017

If Billups accepts the Cavs' offer, he would be venturing down the path of working in an NBA front office for the first time. Billups played 17 years in the NBA, most notably as a member of the Detroit Pistons, where he helped lead them to the 2004 NBA title.

Since retiring in 2014, Billups has served as an NBA analyst for ESPN. He also was set to participate in BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 league created by rapper/actor Ice Cube featuring former NBA greats and players.

Ice Cube may have prematurely announced Billups' acceptance of a Cavaliers' offer during an interview with TMZ.

