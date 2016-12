(Photo: WKYC)

Squad up!

Several of LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers' teammates took to social media to wish the superstar a happy 32nd birthday.

Check out some of their posts below.

Happy birthday to my big bro @kingjames . Another year in the books and it was legendary!! Keep killing and showing no signs of slowing down. Love you bro!! P.s stop stealing my rebounds man lol jk A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:14am PST

(MOBILE USERS: click here to view Tristan Thompson's post)

Happy Birthday to my Big Bro @kingjames true leader, true friend! I appreciate you! #LookAtTheFunWeHad #32 A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:35am PST

(MOBILE USERS: click here to view JR Smith's post)

Happy Birthday brother @kingjames What a year, what a year. Keep inspiring and being YOU. Enjoy it brother! A photo posted by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:56am PST

(MOBILE USERS: click here to view Kyrie Irving's post)